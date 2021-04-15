Combate is removed from UFC Vegas 24 card

One less fight will have the UFC Vegas 24 card this Saturday. Ricardo Ramos was removed by protocols related to COVID-19. Bill Algeo he will not have a new rival and the fight has been removed from the card.

The discharge was revealed by Nolan King from MMA Junkie Wednesday night.

Bouquets, was coming from being knocked out by Lerone Murphy in his last fight. Defeat which ended with a two-win streak. Before that fight, he subdued the Uruguayan Luiz Eduardo Garagorri on UFC Sao Paulo, a victory would give him some peace of mind.

Algeo, will be looking to get his first winning streak in the Octagon. In his last fight, he beat Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision in UFC On ESPN 18. Before that fight, he lost his debut, facing Ricardo Ramos on UFC Vegas 8.

At the moment it is not clear if the fight will be added to a new card or both will have new rivals.