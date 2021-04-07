Combate is removed from UFC Vegas 23 card

The middleweight bout between Kyle daukaus and Aliaskhab Khizriev has been removed from the UFC Vegas 23 card.

Officers of UFC confirmed the information to MMA Fighting Wednesday afternoon that the combat was removed by protocols of the COVID-19.

The bout is expected to be added to a future card shortly.

After losing in his debut in the Octagon, Daukaus bounced back and beat Dustin Stolzfus in UFC 255 last november. He was hoping to return to the Octagon this Saturday but will have to wait some more time.

Your rival, Khizriev he came from winning his contract in Contender Series, and was going to make his official debut in the Octagon. Aliaskhab has outstanding victories in his career, but the best known was when he knocked out Rousimar Palhares in 58 seconds in Fight Night Global 85.

At the moment the new order of the billboard has not been defined. After the discharge, UFC Vegas 23 it will be carried out with 14 fights.