Combate Global Announces Trio of Mexico-USA Bouts, Complete Lineup For June 18

NEW YORK and MIAMI – June 14, 2021 – Combate Global and Univision Communications Inc. today announced the complete lineup for their next Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event on Friday, June 18, live on Univision (12 am ET / PT) and TUDN USA (12 am ET / 9 pm PT) in the US and on TUDN MX (11 pm local time) from Univision’s studios in Miami, Fla.

The show will also re-air in Mexico on Televisa Nueve the following day, Saturday, June 19 at 5 pm local time.

Headlining the live televised main card will be a lightweight (155 pounds) matchup between Jordan “Bull” Beltran (11-6) and Erick Sanchez (9-6).

The 31-year-old Beltran of Puebla, Pue., Mexico is coming off a sensational, second round (1:15) TKO (punches) of Peru’s Jose Zarauz at Combate Global on May 14.

Sanchez of Sacramento, Calif. is a member of retired superstar Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male and a seven-time veteran of Combate Global action. He has produced six of his nine career victories by way of (T) KO or submission.

In another main card bout, undefeated, rising star Axel Osuna (3-0) of Guadalajara, JL, Mexico will face off with American prospect Junior Cortez (4-1) of Phoenix, Ariz.

Unbeaten Sara Cova (3-0) of Mexico City, Mexico will battle Diana Mendoza (0-0) of Dana Point, Calif. in a featured women’s atomweight (105 pounds) matchup.

The non-televised preliminary bout card will feature a featherweight (145 pounds) affair pitting Ivan Tena (2-0) of Phoenix, Ariz. against fellow undefeated upstart Alessandro Aguilar (2-0) of Mexicali, BC, Mexico.

Leading off the preliminary bout card will be a flyweight (125 pounds) tilt between Carlos Reyes (1-1) of Tijuana, BC and German Orpineda (0-1) of Chihuahua, CH, Mexico.