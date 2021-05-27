Combate Global and Univision announce one-night eight-man bantamweight tournament

Combate Global and Univision Communications Inc- announced their one-night eight-man tournament in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bantamweight division, live one hour earlier than usual, on Univision (11 p.m. ET / PT) and TUDN USA (11 pm ET / 8 pm PT) in the United States, from the Univision studios in Miami, Florida.

The event will also be broadcast on Televisa’s El Nueve and TUDN MX with a 30-minute delay, beginning at 10:30 pm local time.

The event marks the first one-night eight-man MMA tournament in the state of Florida, as well as the second of four stellar Global Combat events.

“The eight-man tournament is the way I launched the UFC, and it’s one of the ways that Combate has distinguished itself from other MMA organizations,” said Campbell McLaren, CEO of Combate Global. “Solo Combate does a one-night tournament, which is considered the most difficult event in sports. The challenge for the athletes is not only the extraordinary physical challenge of three fights in one night, but also the incredible mental challenge of facing three different opponents in one night. “

The eight-man tournament will be comprised of four fighters from Mexico and four fighters from the US.

Representing Mexico in the first group of the tournament, David “The Black Spartan” Martínez (3-1) from Coyoacán, CDMX will face Eduardo “El Pube” Alvarado Osuna (9-6) from Tijuana, BC, while the undefeated Ernesto “Stallion” Ibarra (5-0) from Ensenada, BC will fight Alan “Beche” Cantu (8-6) from Monterrey, NL

In the opposite group of the tournament, representing the United States, Manny Vázquez (12-3) of Elmwood Park, Ill. He will face Nohelin “Suave” Hernandez (10-4) of Gilroy, California, while Francisco “Cisco” Rivera, Jr. (12-7) of Buena Park, Calif. He will collide with Adam “The American Bully” Martinez (7-2) of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The winners of the quarterfinal stage bouts in each group will meet in the semi-final stage of the tournament. The winner of each semifinal match will represent their respective country and will meet in the championship stage of the tournament in a Mexico vs. USA.

The tournament will also feature two “reserve” bouts: one between Americans Héctor “El Matador” Fajardo (4-0) from Sacramento, California and Leodegario “The Mexicutioner” Muniz (4-1) from Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, and the another between Mexican rivals Rodrigo García (3-1) from Monterrey and Alex “Coyote” González (3-2) from Chihuahua, Chihuahua.

If any of the winners of the quarterfinal stage in the United States group cannot continue to the semi-final stage due to injury, the winner of the Fajardo-Muniz fight will replace the injured winner in the tournament.

If any of the winners of the quarter-final stage in the Mexico group cannot continue to the semi-final stage due to injury, the winner of the Garcia-Gonzalez fight will replace the injured winner in the tournament.

The bouts in the quarterfinal stage of the tournament will consist of a five-minute round; bouts in the semi-final stage will consist of three rounds of three minutes; and the championship stage fight will also consist of three three-minute rounds.

In a non-tournament women’s bout (118 pounds), Karen Cedillo (4-2) of Monterrey will face Camila Rivarola (3-2-1) of Stockholm, Sweden.