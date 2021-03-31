Combate Americas changes its name to Combate Global, signs a five-year contract with Univision

Combate Americas will hold events again after a time out due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.

The organization, which became known for its preference for the Latin market, will resume operations and make some changes to it.

Combate Americas changed his name to Global Combat and seeks to expand internationally with fighters outside the USA and from Latin America. Apart from the new name, he signed a five-year contract with Univision, one of the most relevant Hispanic networks in the United States. USA.

The new contract between Global Combat and Univision is for 30 televised live events and 150 live events in five years. The first event will be held on April 9 in Miami The card is expected to be announced shortly.

The last event of Combate Americas It was on February 28 of last year in Fresno, California. The organization, had six billboards in plans, but he had to postpone them after the pandemic spread.