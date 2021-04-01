Combate Americas and Univision Sign New Broadcasting Rights Alliance for Five Years

NEW YORK AND MIAMI – MARCH 31, 2021 – Combate Americas, LLC and Univision Communications Inc. today announced a new five-year broadcast rights agreement between the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) sports franchise targeting Hispanics. and the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the United States.

The new agreement provides for 30 annual Combate Americas events on live television or a total of 150 events over the next five years, beginning Friday, April 9. Details of the initial event will be released soon.

The events will be available on Univision’s various platforms, including Univision and TUDN television channels, as well as on TUDN Radio Network, TUDN.TV, and the TUDN app. In addition, fight fans will also have access to the Combate fight video library on PrendeTV, Univision’s new advertising-supported streaming service that offers premium content, 100% free and in Spanish.

“This powerful broadcast alliance will consolidate“ Combate Global ”as the premier MMA brand on North American television. The influence of Univision and the excitement of Combate Global will inspire a passion for the sport in a new generation of fans, ”said Campbell McLaren, CEO of Combate Global.

“When I launched THE UFC,” McLaren continued, “I knew its explosive action would capture the attention of fans, and the same goes for the Combat style. We refer to our MMA brand as ‘Much More Action®’ “

“We are excited to extend our relationship and look forward to fostering the growth of the Combate brand in new and innovative ways on our Univision platforms,” ​​said Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Univision President of Sports. “Given our audience’s passion for exciting live action, Combate has partnered with our portfolio of soccer rights to deliver a powerful double hit. Combate is a rapidly growing property, and we are committed to offering more events than ever from the premier Hispanic MMA franchise to fighting fans. ”

The Combate Americas brand has become Combate Global to reflect its international expansion, which will include the addition of athletes from territories outside the United States and Latin America, to support the company’s electrifying style of competition between countries, similar to that of the international soccer championships.

Combate Global concludes each year with the COMBATE CUP, a one-night event between eight fighters with a prize pool of hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is considered one of the most contested competitions in the world of MMA and combat sports.

As part of the agreement, some of the biggest soccer games in North America will give way to Combate Global events. The new strategy will connect Univision fans with the Combate Global brand and further position MMA as a leading destination for Hispanic sports fans.

Combate Americas programming began broadcasting live on Univision in 2018, against the trend of pay-per-view distribution in the environment. With this, it became the only MMA sports franchise that regularly offers free programming on an open television platform.

Combate Americas’ live event programming, which begins at midnight Eastern, has averaged more than 400,000 Total Viewers 2+ in the United States, making it frequently the highest-rated Spanish-language television program in its world. Stripe*.

* Source: Nielsen, NPM, live data + same day