Combat is removed within minutes of the start of UFC 264

The UFC 264 card has a last-minute casualty, but it’s not the fight you imagine it could be.

The officers of UFC confirmed to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that the middleweight bout between Alen Amedovski and Hu Yaozong it was cancelled. There are no details of the cancellation, it was only mentioned that it was canceled by protocols of COVID-19 in the team of Amedovsky.

The # UFC264 bout between Yu Haozong and Alen Amedovski is canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in Amedovski’s camp, UFC officials told ESPN. The card will go on with 12 fights. – Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 10, 2021

The combat of Amedovsky Y Haozong it was scheduled as the first fight of the preliminaries and both were looking for their first victory in the Octagon after losing their two bouts within the organization.

After the low, tonight’s billboard in the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas proceeds with 12 fights. In the stellar, Dustin Poirier will have the long-awaited trilogy in front Conor McGregor.

