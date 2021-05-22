Combat is removed hours before the start of UFC Vegas 27

The lightweight bout between Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic has been removed from the UFC Vegas 27 card.

The withdrawal was confirmed by MMA Fighting the morning of this Saturday.

Details about the cancellation have not been disclosed, but with a similar background to other casualties, it suggests that it was due to protocols related to COVID-19.

With a streak of three losses, Medeiros He was looking to finish making the last fight of his contract with UFC. Before that streak, Yancy obtained outstanding victories against Alex Oliveira Y Erick silva.

Hadzovic, he was looking to find victory again after losing his last matches. Hadzovic is 2-2 in his last four bouts.

With Medeiros vs. Hadzovic canceled, the billboard UFC Vegas 27 will proceed with 12 bouts.