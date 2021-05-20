Combat fluid retention and accelerate weight loss with hibiscus flower infusion



The hibiscus infusion is characterized by its high content of antioxidants, which are helpful in fighting free radicals, inflammation, fluid retention and obesity.

Photo: Image by Natalia Osipova on Pixabay / Pixabay

Today we all want to know more about the best natural remedies to lose weight and purify the body, more effectively and without side effects. Undoubtedly, teas and infusions are part of the most popular resources and in this case we have to talk about the wonderful hibiscus flower infusion, also known as hibiscus tea. It is a drink with high medicinal power that is characterized by its sour taste similar to blueberries, its reddish color and has the peculiarity of being able to be enjoyed hot or cold. Although there are hundreds of species of hibiscus that usually vary according to the location and climate in which they grow, the most common variant for making infusions is Hibiscus Sabdariffa.

The good news is that science has discovered immense medicinal benefits related to the intake of hibiscus flower infusion. Among its main virtues is its powerful antioxidant content that reduce the effect of free radicals, their immense potential to regulate blood pressure, cholesterol and high glucose. It also acts as an extraordinary liver protector, which cleanses the liver while benefiting its functioning. However without a doubt one of his most great benefits are its qualities to accelerate weight loss.

Among the aspects that attract the most attention is its peculiar composition. In principle, one of the most determining aspects is related to its content in two pigments responsible for its powerful red color: hibiscin and gossypitin, that is why it is also used as a famous natural coloring. The perfect complement of its antioxidants is its content in vitamins A, B1, C and E, in addition to its richness in minerals such as iron, calcium and phosphorus. However, the star nutrient is its fiber content, which promotes digestive and intestinal health, and thus facilitates the purification of the body and accelerates weight loss. In addition, thanks to its high fiber content, the infusion of hibiscus flower is the perfect ally to reduce high levels of cholesterol and glucose in the blood.

Probably the most popular use of hibiscus infusion is its diuretic properties. It is a drink that facilitates the natural cleansing of the body, it is also the perfect ally to combat fluid retention and swelling. It positively intervenes in digestion, especially helping to combat constipation as it shines through its laxative benefits. It also contains polyphenolic acids and some flavonoids, such as anthocyanins, which function as bioactive compounds that they protect cells from oxidation processes. It is well known that oxidative stress is one of the main causes of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. It is also a highly valued drink for its anti-inflammatory properties.

It is a magnificent moisturizer, low in calories and with many antioxidants, ideal for promoting electrolyte balance in the body. It promotes good digestion and is a good complement to find relief in some of the most common stomach conditions: heavy digestions, feelings of satiety, abdominal pain and inflammation. It is of great help to metabolize the food consumed and thus also benefits weight loss.

Best of all, the hibiscus flower infusion is very accessible and easy to prepare. Although it is best to make the drink from its dried leaves, you can currently find it in the form of tea bags in some organic supermarkets and health food stores. Without a doubt, it is a dietary addition full of benefits, especially for those who follow a low calorie diet focused on losing weight. It is a wonderful table water alternative for those who simply cannot drink the recommended daily dose of water. You can infuse it with a cinnamon stick to give it a unique aromatic touch and sweeten with a little honey. You will see how you lose weight faster!

–

It may interest you: