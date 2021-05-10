Colunga beat Vallobin CD (4-0)

05/10/2021 at 10:46 AM CEST

The Colunga consolidated a great victory after thrashing 4-0 at Vallobin during the meeting held in the Santianes this Sunday. The Colunga came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 0-1 at Aviles Stadium. Regarding the visiting team, the Vallobin CD won the Club Siero at home by 2-0 and previously he also did away from home, against the Valdesoto by 0-1. With this marker, the Colungs set is fourth, while the Vallobin CD it is sixth after the end of the duel.

The first team to score was the Colunga, who fired the starting gun at the Santianes thanks to the goal of Josin Remuñán in minute 20. After a new play increased the score of the local team, increasing distances through a goal of Dani corgo at 21 minutes. Later the Colungues team scored, which increased the score with a goal of Gelu in the 31st minute, ending the first half with the score 3-0.

In the second half, luck came for the Colungues team, who put more land in between thanks to a goal from Menendez at 69 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with the score of 4-0.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Colunga who entered the game were Menendez, Alvaro Moreno, Aldo Y Castro replacing Eric, Gelu, Zucu Y Josin Remuñán, while changes in the Vallobin They were Manolo, Keke, Pablo Alvarez placeholder image, Pedro Roza Y Gulin, who entered to replace Adrián Fuertes, Robi, Hugo, Daniel Y Tito Fernandez.

The referee showed a total of seven cards: a yellow card to the Colunga, specifically to Davis and five to Vallobin (Tito Fernandez, Nacho, Trelles, Hugo Y Keke). Also, there was a red card to Keke (2 yellows) by the visiting team.

With this result, the Colunga he gets 30 points and the Vallobin with 23 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: Vallobin CD will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Condal in his stadium, while the Colunga will play against him Mosconia at home.

Data sheetColunga:Julen, Jose Antonio, Gelu (Alvaro Moreno, min.70), Pablo Ablanedo, Nacho Rubiera, Josín Remuñán (Castro, min.82), Zucu (Aldo, min.82), Eric (Menéndez, min.55), René Montoto, Davis and Dani CorgoVallobin CD:Marcos, Trelles, Dioni, Robi (Keke, min.54), Adrián Fuertes (Manolo, min.45), Nacho, Hugo (Pablo Alvarez, min.73), Daniel (Pedro Roza, min.75), Abel, Tito Fernández (Gulin, min.75) and GiuseppeStadium:SantianesGoals:Josín Remuñán (1-0, min. 20), Dani Corgo (2-0, min. 21), Gelu (3-0, min. 31) and Menéndez (4-0, min. 69)