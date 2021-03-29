Colunga achieves a draw against Tuilla (2-2)

03/28/2021 at 10:37 PM CEST

The Tuilla and the Colunga tied at two in the match played this Sunday in The Candín. The Tuilla He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game held against the Club Siero. On the visitors’ side, the Colunga he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Condal in his stadium and the Magpie CF away, 3-0 and 0-1 respectively. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in fourth position, while the Colunga he stayed in eighth place at the end of the duel.

The first part of the duel started in a positive way for the Colungues team, who released the luminous one through a goal of Zucu As soon as the match started, in minute 2. The local team tied thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Alvaro Pozo at 34 minutes, ending the first period with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The second part of the meeting began in an excellent way for the Tuilla, who turned the scoreboard with a bit of Marcos Iglesias in the 54th minute. Colunga by means of a double as much of Zucu in the 81st minute, thus ending the confrontation with a result of 2-2 in the light.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Colunga it was located in the eighth place of the table with 20 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. For his part, Tuilla With this point achieved, he reached fourth place with 27 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the match.

Data sheetTuilla:Raul, Pablo Prendes, Beni, Carlos Viesca, Leto, Jandro, Álvaro Pozo, Nacho Méndez, Nacho Velardi, Cris Alonso and Marcos IglesiasColunga:Yago, Iglesias, Castro, Jose Antonio, Aldo, Dani Corgo, Blanco, René Montoto, Pablo Martínez, Zucu and Josín RemuñánStadium:The CandínGoals:Zucu (0-1, min. 2), Álvaro Pozo (1-1, min. 34), Marcos Iglesias (2-1, min. 54) and Zucu (2-2, min. 81)