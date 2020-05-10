Maybe in his own – he looks good enough to accept another real fight in the heavyweight division if someone were willing to offer him millions of dollars.

“He had not fought with the gloves and the pads for almost 10 years, so I did not expect to see what I saw,” coach Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN, referring to the video. “I saw a boy with the same speed and power as 21 or 22 year olds.”

Tyson knows how to excel in this type of practice. Coach Cus D’Amato led Tyson in his teens, and devised a number system for each shot the fledgling fighter threw.

D’Amato recited them, while an assistant held the pads and Tyson threw right or left hands in response to what was asked.

I watched Tyson train for much of his biggest fights, and doing pad sessions with a coach was always part of his preparation. To be honest, it doesn’t look much different in the video he shot at 53 than during the fights when he was 23 and a world monarch.

The speed is still impressive. Power still seems authentic.

But that’s when no one responds to his blows.

Tyson posted the video with a tag claiming that he is “still the most wicked man on the planet.” Without delay, his fans responded with predictions that his idol will again be top-notch champion.

Of course, it’s nonsense. At his age, Tyson couldn’t beat an ordinary boxer from that division, let alone cream and cream from a category that had regained its luster when the pandemic paralyzed all fighting.

And while people continue to celebrate Tyson for the merciless knockouts he got at the peak of his career, it must be remembered that, in his latest lawsuit, he refused to continue fighting, sitting on the bench, a whopping 15 years ago.

But boxing will return. And Tyson remains intriguing, even to a new generation of fans who know him only thanks to the stories his parents tell or the videos showcasing his most powerful punches.

I saw many of those moments up close. I was off to the side of the ring when Tyson became the youngest champion in heavyweight history, knocking out Trevor Berbick in 1986. In 2005, I visited Washington and also saw how Tyson gave up on a Heap rival, who would not have survived a single round against the same opponent a few years earlier.

Between those two episodes, I covered the occasion when he threatened to eat the children of Lennox Lewis, the one when he bit Holyfield’s ear and the whole journey he took us around the world, as perhaps we will never see someone do it again. .

So I feel empowered to say that any fantasy Tyson may have of fighting again is just that.

I guess Tyson is only stirring the flames of popularity with his latest video. The fact is, he has accomplished a remarkable job of finding a new path in life after boxing. He has made incidental movie appearances, put on one-man shows, led a podcast, and now grows cannabis on his Tyson Ranch.

All advertising is good when you are Mike Tyson. And he is getting a lot with a video released at a time when the world is hungry for any sport.

Another possibility is that he is smoking so much marijuana that he begins to believe he is the Tyson of old.

Or maybe he’s just been hungry.

And that, of course, would make it much more palatable than a third fight with Holyfield really is.

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. He is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/timdahlberg.