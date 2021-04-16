COLUMN-The E-euro begins to take shape: Mike Dolan

By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) – The promised digital euro has started to take shape this week and signals from Frankfurt may offer some relief to nervous commercial banks worried about being left out of the latest development.

With the pandemic driving contactless transactions and accelerating the demise of metallic cash, along with private sector cryptocurrencies and ‘stablecoins’ threatening to invade the market, last year’s promise of a digital euro within five years is it did before the European Central Bank knew what exactly it would be or how it would work.

As almost all central banks that work on digital legal tender suggest a different model or system, the design debate has varied greatly in the last 6 months: from currencies known as digital “tokens” to direct bank accounts. central or something in between.

However, responses to the ECB’s public consultation, released this week, have helped narrow down the debated options, with a preference for privacy, though not anonymity, and a role for the existing banking system.

Although this is only a survey, and the ECB has warned of the lack of representativeness of the sample among citizens of the euro area, it can give some clues about the direction to take.

Respondents’ strong emphasis on privacy and security appears to be accompanied by a preference for the digital euro to exist offline, such as a token stored on smartphones or digital wallets. What’s more, they seem to want it to exist alongside physical money, rather than in its place, and to work alongside the existing banking system.

This responds to one of the biggest financial stability problems affecting digital currency plans, which are already being tested by the People’s Bank of China and which the US Federal Reserve has described as a “high priority project”.

Many fear that if a digital currency is indeed a deposit account opened directly with the central bank, then its inherent collateral will cause deposits to flee from commercial banks, especially in a crisis, and undermine the retail banking system.

TOKENS CONTROL

To counteract this, Fabio Panetta, a member of the ECB’s council, has proposed limiting deposits to households and to a maximum of 3,000 euros, in fact penalizing holdings above that figure and the accounts of companies or investors, with deeply negative interest rates .

Almost half of this week’s ECB survey agreed with that kind of tiered pay or strict limits on digital euros in circulation. But the ECB underscored that respondents had not offered any viable solutions to the problem of how to scale the remuneration of offline tokens.

If other surveys suggest such a preference for an offline token that “should be integrated into existing banking and payment solutions,” as the ECB’s reading concludes, then it may be a less disruptive development than many initially feared.

In a paper published just before the ECB survey this week, US bank Morgan Stanley became the latest financial firm to publish its take on the upcoming central bank digital currencies.

Their best hypothesis is that Central Bank Cryptocurrencies (CBDCs) will be targeted at households, will be accessible through financial intermediaries, and will operate with a centralized system regulated by the monetary authorities.

However, Morgan Stanley warned that while banks are likely to remain important as financial intermediaries, they will face tougher “competitive pressures.”

These include competition for bank deposits up to CBDC holding limits, the arrival of new entrants to a digital payments industry spurred by the easy online use of CBDCs, and reduced access by banks to bank deposits. customer spending data.

“While central bank efforts to introduce CBDCs are not intended to disrupt the banking system, they are likely to have unintended disruptive effects,” Morgan Stanley concluded.

For macroeconomic investors, the design will be critical to assessing potential currency spillovers from possibly unlimited holdings of euros or digital dollars abroad.

It will also affect the CBDCs used by policy makers to manage economies in the future: injecting cash directly into households in a crisis, for example, or taxing, applying negative interest rates, and even specifying certain expenses.

“This will be the helicopter money of the future,” said Cesar Perez Ruiz, Chief Investment Officer at Pictet Wealth Management, adding that it fits with Pictet’s long-term theme of “big government” going forward and all that that entails.

“It is no longer just a question of the value of money, but a question of what money is,” Ruiz said.

(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeDE; Edited by Catherine Evans, translated by Michael Susin at the Gdansk newsroom)