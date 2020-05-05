The most wins for a coach throughout his career with 347, including postseason and Super Bowls.

– Two losing seasons in 33 years in the NFL.

– At least 10 wins in 21 of those campaigns.

– A record with four Coach of the Year awards.

– And, of course, a 17-0 record in 1972 with a team that, in a matter of talent, is probably not up to the standards of the great Curtain of Steel or the teams of the 49ers who never approached that mark. .

No, these numbers cannot and should not be ignored. They must be remembered, and even Shula mentioned it on more than one occasion when asked about her legacy.

But Shula, who passed away Monday at age 90, was much more than numbers.

Let’s start with your adaptability. A defensive back for seven NFL seasons with three different teams, Shula focused on that side of the ball as he quickly rose as an assistant coach and later as head coach.

His Dolphins won two Super Bowls based on a powerful rushing attack and a defense without big names that executed their schemes perfectly.

“We won the toss, we kept the ball for seven or eight minutes, we got a touchdown, we forced them to clear after three plays, we kept the ball for another seven or eight minutes, we scored a touchdown and we were ahead 14-0 about to finish the first half, ”Shula said with a big smile.

Still, in 1983 when Dan Marino was somehow still available with the 27th inning of the first round of the draft, Shula pounced on him. And then he transformed his offense to match Marino’s cunning and capabilities.

“There are two ways to look at having an opportunity to coach a great quarterback,” Shula once said – and he certainly knew what he was talking about, having worked with Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese and Marino, all members of the Hall of the Fame. “One of them is forcing him to fit in with what the team has always done and allowing him to be the leader, which was the way Bob fit in and became a great quarterback. The other is to adapt the team to the style of what your quarterback does best, and so it was with Dan. ”

Griese was at the controls at Shula’s two Super Bowl championships, and threw a total of just 18 passes in those two wins, instead dedicating himself to managing Shula’s defensive and ground game plan.

Marino only made it to one Super Bowl – and Shula’s inability to provide his quarterback with a championship deal was always one of his biggest regrets. But at its best, Marino and the Miami air strike were the most feared offensive in the NFL.

That is adaptability.

Shula was not the first coach to recognize the importance of special teams, but he was a pioneer in that regard. Such was his priority that he gave Mike Westhoff many liberties – considered by some to be the Don Shula of the coordinators of special teams.

Miami was regularly among the best teams in the NFL in terms of its kicks.

“Don Shula was the most thorough coach to work with,” said Westhoff.

Shula was also a promoter of fair play and an influential voice on the powerful NFL competition committee. He once firmly stated that he had “a rule about rules. Obey them. ”

When the Patriots were caught spying on rivals in 2007, Shula openly criticized the New England coaching team. Coincidentally, it was those Patriots who came close to matching Shula’s record for completing a perfect season, before losing the Super Bowl.

In fact, Shula’s effect in that regard was part of Commissioner Roger Goodell’s tribute on Monday.

“Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our sport,” said Goodell. “It had an extraordinary positive impact on so many lives. The coach with the most wins in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived a life like no other in football. As a player, hall of fame coach, and veteran member and co-chair of the competition committee, he was an outstanding teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified what integrity is. ”

Shula was a confidant of Goodell’s two predecessors, Pete Rozelle and Paul Tagliabue, both within the Hall of Fame alongside Shula. They used to turn to Shula as an advisor on fundamental aspects of the sport. There is no “Don Shula Law”, but it was highly influential in creating many rules.

“” Don Shula represented the highest standards of excellence under virtually any parameter, “said Tagliabue.” His contributions to the NFL and the game of football extend far beyond his historic record for wins. Don was also a winner in issues of integrity, honesty and class. The NFL owes him a tremendous debt for his tremendous loyalty and work on behalf of the league and football fans across the country. “

AP journalist Steven Wine contributed to this report from Miami.