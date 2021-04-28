Columbus Crew vs Rayados de Monterrey: Probable lineup of Javier Aguirre in the Concachampions

The team of Rayados from Monterrey visit this Wednesday April 28 to the Columbus Crew MLS FC in the first leg of Quarter finals of the Concacaf Champions League, a match in which Javier Aguirre will seek to cut a streak of three consecutive defeats.

Javier Aguirre’s team will have the difficult task of taking advantage from the first ninety minutes and for this they must send a competitive team.

Although it should not be trusted, Aguirre knows that he has an important game against Mazatlán, since the direct classification to the league is played.

Possible alignment of Rayados:

Hugo González; Stefan Medina, César Montes, Sebastián Vegas, Nico Sánchez; Celso Ortiz, Matías Kranevitter; Dorlan Pabón, Charly Rodríguez, Avilés Hurtado; Rogelio Funes Mori.

