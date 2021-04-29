Columbus Crew vs Rayados: Concachampions Quarterfinal Lineups

The Columbus Crew will seek to take advantage of the local condition, receiving the visit of the Rayados de Monterrey, in the first leg in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League.
The Ohio team led by the American coach Caleb Porter reaches this phase after leaving the Real Estelí FC of Nicaragua by aggregate of 5-0 in the last eliminatory in the Concachampions.
Read also: Liga MX: Robert Dante Siboldi spoke about his ‘failed’ arrival at Club América
While the Monterrey painting of the Mexican strategist Javier Aguirre realized the Athletic Pantoja of the Dominican Republic with a 6-1 aggregate in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf contest.
, & .
Tonight’s # Crew96 Starting XI vs. @Rayados: # SCCL21
– Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) April 28, 2021
ALIGNMENTS
COLUMBUS CREW
1 ELOY ROOM (P)
3 JOSH WILLIAMS
19 MILTON VALENZUELA
25 HARRISON AFFUL
30 ABOUBACAR KEITA
6 DARLINGTON NAGBE
7 PEDRO SANTOS
8 ARTUR
10 LUCAS ZELARAYÁN (C)
12 LUIS DÍAZ
11 GYASI ZARDES
STRIPED
22 LUIS CÁRDENAS (S)
87 AXEL GRIJALVA
2 ADRIÁN MORA
20 SEBASTIÁN VEGAS
17 JESÚS GALLARDO
19 MIGUEL LAYÚN (C)
5 MATÍAS KRANEVITTER
25 JONATHAN GONZÁLEZ
10 AKE LOBA
18 AVILÉS HURTADO
7 ROGELIO FUNES MORI
Read also: Necaxa: Jairo González sends a warning to Atlas prior to his duel on date 17
Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content
Tags
Concachampions Concacaf Champions League Rayados de Monterrey
Comments