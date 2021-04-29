Columbus Crew vs Rayados: Concachampions Quarterfinal Lineups

The Columbus Crew will seek to take advantage of the local condition, receiving the visit of the Rayados de Monterrey, in the first leg in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League.

The Ohio team led by the American coach Caleb Porter reaches this phase after leaving the Real Estelí FC of Nicaragua by aggregate of 5-0 in the last eliminatory in the Concachampions.

While the Monterrey painting of the Mexican strategist Javier Aguirre realized the Athletic Pantoja of the Dominican Republic with a 6-1 aggregate in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf contest.

ALIGNMENTS

COLUMBUS CREW

1 ELOY ROOM (P)

3 JOSH WILLIAMS

19 MILTON VALENZUELA

25 HARRISON AFFUL

30 ABOUBACAR KEITA

6 DARLINGTON NAGBE

7 PEDRO SANTOS

8 ARTUR

10 LUCAS ZELARAYÁN (C)

12 LUIS DÍAZ

11 GYASI ZARDES

STRIPED

22 LUIS CÁRDENAS (S)

87 AXEL GRIJALVA

2 ADRIÁN MORA

20 SEBASTIÁN VEGAS

17 JESÚS GALLARDO

19 MIGUEL LAYÚN (C)

5 MATÍAS KRANEVITTER

25 JONATHAN GONZÁLEZ

10 AKE LOBA

18 AVILÉS HURTADO

7 ROGELIO FUNES MORI

