Columbus Crew: Lucas Zelarayán will miss the return vs Rayados

The Columbus Crew drew with the Rayados del Monterrey in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, at Mapfre Stadium, where Lucas Zelarayán He was one of the figures of the American team.

However the Columbus Crew will not be able to count on him “Chinese” Zelarayán for the return next week in the BBVA Stadium, due to receiving a yellow card in this match against the Gang.

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres or León? Miguel Herrera spoke about his possible future

Zelarayán was also booked in the round of 16 match against Real Estelí, for which he will be suspended due to accumulation of cards and will not be able to “return” to Monterrey next week, as it must be remembered that he played with the Tigres.

In the Concacaf Champions League, if a player receives two cautions in different games, he will be suspended; these yellow cards are “erased” from the semi-final stage.

The Columbus Crew must now seek to win by any score against the Rayados, as the tie gives the regios the classification.

A two-goal tie would send the match to penalties and any tie of more than 3 goals would give the Americans a pass, for scoring more away goals.

Lucas Zelarayán vs Rayados 1 goal

1 shot on goal

3 deflected shots

88% passing accuracy

4 key passes

8/4 centers / correct

2 great occasions created

23/10 duels / won

6/5 balls / hit Talents that some waste, and others exploit. pic.twitter.com/j7p5sfXWir – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) April 29, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content