Columbus Crew host Toronto FC on matchday 9

05/28/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Columbus Crew plays this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. his ninth game of Major League Soccer against the Toronto fc in the MAPFRE Stadium.

The Columbus Crew faces with reinforced spirits the game of the ninth day to channel a winning streak after winning as a visitor by a score of 1-2 at New York City in the Yankee Stadium, with a bit of Zelarayán. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won two of the six games played so far with a figure of five goals for and five against.

On the visitors’ side, the Toronto fc could not cope with the Orlando City in his last match (1-0), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Columbus Crew. Of the six games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Toronto fc He has won one of them and has a balance of seven goals scored against 10 goals conceded.

As a local, the Columbus Crew they have won once and drawn once in two games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points at home, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. At home, the Toronto fc he has been beaten three times and has drawn once in his four games so far, figures that show the team lacking during their away games.

The two rivals have met before in the MAPFRE StadiumIn fact, the numbers show eight wins, four losses and eight draws in favor of the Columbus Crew. In addition, visitors do not lose in their last four visits to the stadium of the Columbus Crew. The last time they faced the Columbus Crew and the Toronto fc in the competition was in May 2021 and the match ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the Toronto fc.

At this time, the Columbus Crew it is ahead in the standings with a difference of three points with respect to its rival. The Columbus Crew He has eight points in the locker, ranking sixth. On the other hand, the visitors are in twelfth position with five points.