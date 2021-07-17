Columbus Crew host New York City

07/17/2021 at 01:31 CEST

The Columbus Crew will play his seventeenth game in Major League Soccer against the New York City, which will take place next Sunday at 1:30 in the MAPFRE Stadium.

The Columbus Crew reaches the seventeenth meeting with the intention of improving his performance in the competition after having drawn 2-2 against him Cincinnati in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won four of the 12 games played to date in Major League Soccer with a figure of 13 goals in favor and 11 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the New York City he was defeated 2-1 in the last game he played against the Montreal Impact, so he comes to meet the need to return to victory in the field of Columbus Crew. Of the 11 games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the New York City He has won five of them with a figure of 19 goals for and 13 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Columbus Crew He has achieved a balance of three wins and two draws in five games played at home, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the New York City has a balance of two wins, two losses and a draw in five games played, so the players of the Columbus Crew They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Columbus Crew, the numbers show a defeat and three draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the New York CityWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last confrontation between the Columbus Crew and the New York City In this competition it was played in May 2021 and ended with a score of 1-2 for the locals.

Both the locals and the visitors have the same points in the Major League Soccer standings (17 points), so this match could help to tie the tie. The Columbus Crew is eighth, while the New York City he is sixth awaiting the celebration of the next game.