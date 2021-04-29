Columbus Crew: Caleb Porter explodes against VAR after draw against Rayados

The Columbus Crew drew with the Rayados del Monterrey in the first leg of the final foursome of the Concacaf Champions League, although Caleb Porter He ended up quite upset with the refereeing job.

At a press conference, Caleb Porter, coach of the Columbus Crew, spoke about the goal that was annulled for an alleged misplaced after a review in the VAR, ensuring that he never understood where they got this decision from.

“You can explain to me why the goal we scored is scored out of place, I already saw it, I checked it and it is not out of place, it’s a joke and it’s sad, because we have the ambition to win and these things happen in the last minutes of play”

Regarding the performance of his team, Porter was satisfied with what he showed, especially in the second half, although he was not very satisfied because they let go of the victory in the last minutes.

“We were very aggressive in the first half, apparently we were able to finish the first half with a better position, in the second half we pushed the game, I think we gained confidence and we showed that we are a good team and we showed that we are doing well”

