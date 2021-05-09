Columbus Crew beat DC United 3-1

05/08/2021 at 10:01 PM CEST

The Columbus Crew added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him DC United this saturday in the MAPFRE Stadium. The Columbus Crew He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match played against the Montreal Impact. For his part, DC United he was defeated 4-1 in the last game he played against the San Jose Earthquakes. With this defeat, the Washington team was placed in eleventh position after the end of the game, while the Columbus Crew is seventh.

The first half of the duel started in an unbeatable way for him Columbus Crew, which premiered the light through a goal from Zelarayan in minute 20, concluding the first half with a 1-0 score.

In the second half, luck came for the Columbus team, who increased their distance with an own goal from Brilliant at 63 minutes. But later the Washington team approached the scoreboard through a goal of Kamara at 82 minutes. However, the Columbus team in the 83rd minute increased the score with a goal in their own goal from Alfaro, ending the confrontation with the result of 3-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Columbus Crew who entered the game were Zardes, Etienne Y They kill replacing Wright-Phillips, Diaz Y Pedro Santos, while changes in the DC United They were Felipe Martins Y Kamara, who entered to replace Najar Y Smith.

The referee gave a yellow card to Afful, Williams Y Francis by the Columbus Crew already Asad by the Washington team.

With this result, the Columbus Crew rises to five points and remains in qualifying position for a playoff spot for the championship and the DC United stays with three points.

The Columbus Crew will face on the following day Toronto fc and the DC United will play against him Chicago Fire.

Data sheetColumbus Crew:Room, Williams, Mensah, Francis, Afful, Nagbe, Artur, Zelarayán, Pedro Santos (Matan, min.92), Díaz (Etienne, min.65) and Wright-Phillips (Zardes, min.57)DC United:Seitz, Brillant, Alfaro, Najar (Felipe Martins, min.68), Nyeman, Moreno, Asad, Perez, Julian Gressel, Smith (Kamara, min.75) and FloresStadium:MAPFRE StadiumGoals:Zelarayán (1-0, min. 20), Brillant (2-0, min. 63), Kamara (2-1, min. 82) and Alfaro (3-1, min. 83)