Colton Underwood comes out of the closet

Colton Underwood sat down with Robin Roberts to “reveal his truth.” In the pre-recorded interview on Wednesday’s Good Morning America, the former bachelor explained that last year he admitted what he has known for a long time about himself.

“Obviously this year has been very introspective for a lot of people and it has probably made a lot of people look in the mirror and realize who they are or what they have been running from,” Underwood said. “In my case, I have been running away from myself for a long time. I have hated myself for a long time. “

“I’m gay,” he continued. “And I accepted that earlier this year and have been processing it.”

Underwood’s ad marks the first time someone has come out of the closet at The Bachelor. The former soccer player left the franchise by dating Cassie Randolph. However, shortly after their separation last year, she filed a restraining order against Underwood for harassment. The former couple later reached an agreement and she dismissed the order.

“I walked into a place for me in my personal life that was dark and bad and I can list a lot of different things, but they would all be excused,” explained the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant. “Before I would have preferred to die to say ‘I’m gay’.”

He added: “I can sit here and say I’m sorry to all those women. I can also thank because without them and without the Bachelor franchise I don’t know if this would have ever come out of the closet.

As Underwood explained, he first realized he was gay as a child, but was only able to truly understand it as a freshman in high school.

He explained: “And at that time I had already grown up in the Catholic Church. I have been to Catholic elementary school. I had learned from the Bible that homosexuality is a sin. “

However, she is now thanking her family and friends for taking this step.

While he admits to receiving a variety of responses, “the most common underlying was ‘I wish you had told me sooner.’ And when I heard that, I thought I had had a little more trust with my friends and my family. “

Roberts revealed that his father was with him in the interview. “My dad told me, ‘I wish you had trusted me sooner.’ Then he said, ‘How can I help you? Who can I tell? And for me, that was more meaningful than ‘I love you.’

Underwood admitted to having suicidal thoughts

When Roberts asked Underwood if he ever thought about harming himself, he admitted that he had had suicidal thoughts.

“There was a moment in Los Angeles where I woke up and didn’t think I was going to wake up. I didn’t want to wake up, ”she said through tears. “And I think that for me that was a wake-up call to regain control.”

He added: “Sometimes I would drive my car close to a cliff and say to myself, ‘If I fall off the cliff, it’s not that important.’ Now I don’t think that anymore ”.

Underwood apologized to Randolph after “tumultuous” split

After their separation, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood for stalking, because he prowled his and his parents’ home and even attached a tracker to their car, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Underwood acknowledged his mistakes and apologized: “I would like to apologize for how things turned out. I was wrong, I made a lot of bad decisions, ”he said.

When Roberts asked him about her, he revealed that he loved her. “That only made it more difficult and confusing for me. If I’m very honest, I love her, ”he explained. “It is difficult for me to know exactly what my emotions were towards her and because obviously I had a great internal dilemma.”

He reiterated: “I would just say that I feel it from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for the pain and emotional stress that I caused. I wish it hadn’t happened the way it did. I wish I had been brave enough to recover before I broke someone else. “

