Colt optimizes its network to reach 400G | News | Infrastructures

Colt Technology Services has announced that it is transforming its IQ Packet Network by implementing Cisco’s leading edge Silicon One, together with 400G OpenZR + pluggable technology and the Segment Routing MPLS software across the network.

This development thanks to the combination of hardware and software allows the supplier to reach the capacity of 400G to provide a high bandwidth enriched Y software defined connectivity for your customers around the world. As part of this initiative, the firm leads the industry in testing and adoption of the Acacia 400G OpenZR + technology for long-haul connections of more than 200 km.

Since the launch of the IQ Network in 2016, it has pursued next-generation connectivity innovation through a large program of investment, testing and development of cutting-edge technologies. Today, IQ Network connects more than 900 data centers in major business hubs across Europe, Asia and North America, with more than 29,000 buildings connected (and growing).

Colt optimizes its network to reach 400G.

Creating a strategic partnership since 2019, Colt has been working closely with Cisco to optimize and evolve the IQ Network from 100G to 400G. This ensures the company can meet the exponentially growing demand for high bandwidth services for its customers and remain ready to power the digital transformation of organizations around the world.

The Cisco Silicon One hardware Brings together the layers of IP connectivity and optical networks to achieve a simpler and more scalable architecture that offers better value for money and reduces space and energy use in data centers. Segment Routing MPLS offers software capabilities that further simplify the network and provide granular control that ensures strict SLAs. Combined with the 400G OpenZR + technology Within the IQ network, Colt will offer high-bandwidth, software-defined networks that meet the connectivity demands of today and tomorrow.

“At Colt, we are committed to ensuring our network is at the forefront of technological innovation, and your latest investment is the next step in our network optimization strategy as we continue to leverage next-generation packet and optical technologies.” has affirmed Vivek Gaur, Vice President of Network Engineering at Colt. “In the last couple of years, Colt and Cisco have built a strategic relationship based on innovation, and we are excited to continue to push our own limits for our customers and the industry. We know that the demand for high-bandwidth services is growing. With Cisco technology in specific layers of our network, we will have a scalable and efficient packet core network that meets the connectivity demands of our customers around the world. “

“The Internet is now an integral part of critical national infrastructure and must continually be reinvented to help transform the way we live. Colt is helping accelerate this as one of the first network providers to leverage the full capability of OpenZR + 400G coherent pluggable optics in data center interconnect for metro and long haul applications. Adam MacHale, Vice President, EMEAR Service Provider, Cisco. “We look forward to continuing our exciting journey together with Colt and unleashing the full power of routed optical network technologies.”

Colt customers are expected to benefit from these enhancements from September 2021.