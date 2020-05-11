Colt Cabana is the second participant of the Ladder Match Casino in Double or Nothing

A few moments ago, AEW announced that Colt Cabana is the second participant in the Casino Ladder Match in Double or Nothing May 23. Darby Allin was the first participant announced by All Elite Wrestling.

Your second entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @ColtCabana!

Is he your pick to win?

Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd, via @brlive nationwide or @FiteTV for our international fans. pic.twitter.com/NlaObHub1y – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 11, 2020

The winner of the match will receive a future match for the AEW World Championship. Colt Cabana is a veteran of independent companies, he also worked in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Colt Cabana also fought in WWE under the name of Scotty Goldman between 2007 and 2009. Cabana appeared at the AEW Revolution event where he came out to defend SCU from Dark Order. Cabana was part of the TNT Championship Tournament, but lost to Lance Archer in the first round of the tournament.

AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Billboard

Fight for the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie lee

Final of the TNT Championship Tournament

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match (the winner will have a match for the AEW World Championship)

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs Fighters to announce

Individual combat

MJF vs. Jungle boy

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.