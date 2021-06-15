Colossal debut between France and Germany with final aromas

06/15/2021 at 9:36 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Slightly more than 15,000 lucky people – only 22% of the Allianz Arena capacity is allowed – will be able to witness ‘in situ’ the premiere of two colossi that aspire to everything in the Eurocup. France and Germany meet face to face in a debut with final touches, although today’s victory does not weigh less. Whoever succeeds will take an important step to qualify for the eighth to leave behind the group of death that they share with Portugal and Hungary. ‘Les Bleus’ want to remove the thorn of 2016 and the ‘Mannschaft’ clean up the image of the 2018 World Cup.

The hours leading up to the match have been anything but calm for France. Lit the giroud wick complaining that he received few balls, a criticism in which he did not cite Mbappe but that the PSG forward was taken for granted. Deschamps mediated to put out the fire. Then they were the Griezmann and Benzema discomfort those that disturbed the mind of the coach. Fortunately for him, it seems that everything is fixed.

With his 26 available selections, Deschamps aims to have a 4-3-1-2 with Griezmann as a hitch, where he shines brightly, to try to impose himself on the mutant tactic proposed by Joachim Löw. In his last service to the ‘Mannschaft’, the German coach wants to leave with another trophy under his arm and therefore prepares the premiere with a theoretical 3-4-2-1 in which will prioritize the order back but in which he will not be able to give up his electric attack.

Germany, in reconstruction to recover the solvency of the past, hopes to minimize the Gallic brilliance and there the role of multipurpose Kimmich will be key. In principle, the Bayern will start from the core, where he will not have his teammate Goretzka, low due to muscular problems. Hofmann it is the other German absence. The last two world champions, face to face.

Probable lineups:

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimbembe, Hernández; Kanté; Pogba, Rabiot; Griezmann; Benzema and Mbappé.

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündogan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller; and Gnabry.

Referee: Del Cerro Grande (Spain).

Stadium: Allianz Arena in Munich.

Hour: 21:00 (19.00 GMT)