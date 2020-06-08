OPPO officially launched ColorOS 7 at the end of last year, although this is not the version that is pre-installed in the new OPPO Reno 4. Instead, the update arrives at ColorOS 7.2, a review with minor improvements on several fronts.

ColorOS 7.2 adds new AI functions focused on photography and video recording, but there is no shortage of the best focused on increase application loading speed and the use of battery.

Best night photography

Night photography improves with ColorOS 7.2, with a new algorithm that, according to its creators, increases brightness by 74% during video recording and 33% when taking photos in very low light conditions.

Video recording of “cinema”

Another improvement focused on video recording is the movie recording, with a 21: 9 aspect ratio and ten templates filters to give a cinema movie look to your video recordings.

Better battery saving

Rare is the new version of Android or a customization layer that does not include some kind of performance improvement. In ColorOS 7.2 OPPO ensures that its new image and video processing algorithms make less use of energy, in addition to other improvements to reduce battery usage.

ColorOS 7.2 learns from your sleep habits to optimize battery use at night. The result is, according to own measurements, 40% less battery use when taking night photos and 10% less consumption at night. This battery saving becomes even greater when the terminal is low on battery, since the Super Battery Saver.

Faster launch of applications

In ColorOS 7.2, artificial intelligence comes to lend a hand to reduce application startup time. The idea is that the system pre-load certain apps before you open them after analyzing your usage habits.

Retouching old photos

Another use of artificial intelligence in ColorOS 7.2 is quite different: repair old photos. This is an algorithm to restore clarity to old photos that are blurred or too noisy, as shown in the previous example.

Most complete camera SDK

The latest change to OPPO’s ColorOS 7.2 is more focused on developers. The OPPO Camera SDK allows other applications access advanced camera featuressuch as wide angle or video stabilization.

ColorOS 7.2 is currently only on the OPPO Reno 4 and OPPO Reno 4 ProIn the same way that Color OS 7.1 was released pre-installed on the OPPO Find X2. It remains to be seen if other models of the brand will receive these minor updates to ColorOS 7, or if they will be reserved for the more premium models.



