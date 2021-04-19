Colorful set boasts a figure of Galilea Montijo in a pool | Instagram

The beauty presenter Galilea Montijo, stole all eyes by showing off her silhouette in a showy and colorful outfit with which she showed off her waist and shapely legs.

The acclaimed member of the morning, Galilea Montijo, she wore an orange two-piece set that made her stand out from all those present who gathered around a large pool.

Although the “Today’s driver“He appears in a corner where he seems to be seeking shelter from the sun, he appears posing standing up with a bundle on his head, however, that did not prevent him from going unnoticed by all his followers who day by day remain faithful to all his steps.

It was they who were more enthusiastic than anyone with the recent postcard of the “tapathy“who gave his fans the opportunity to give themselves an eye socket by revealing her defined waist and beautiful legs that show off the cheerleader’s perfect tan.

Her flat abdomen and her competition legs were one of the charms that stood out the most with the youth and summer outfit worn by the famous fashionista.

On the postcard, “Gali” appears with a large number of people, friends who were accompanied to have a good time and forget the hot weather.

It should be said that it is not the first time that the “former television actress”, who stood out in productions such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Amarte es mi Pecado” or “Precio de tu Amor”, has left her 8.9 million of followers surprised with his beauty since in various publications he has given test with various outfits because he is one of the most acclaimed figures in production and the show.

The 47-year-old celebrity, who is the mother of a son with Fernando Reina, always looks for a way to stand out in each of her morning appearances where she stands out as one of the best dressed and knows how to take advantage of all her charms. .

On the other hand, this popularity has also led her to be the target of various controversies, one of the strongest that revolve around her life are the alleged links that they assure, she maintains with people of certain religions when practicing “Santeria.”

Various media such as “Chisme No Like” have exposed through various testimonies that the remembered host of “Pequeños Gigantes” uses certain rituals for which she frequently goes to Acapulco, as they point out, where she performs some Santeria work to retain to her husband, they assure.

In the midst of so many rumors, the famous television figure continues his normal life and it was even in one of his appearances where he would leave everyone shocked by showing a maturity after living with the ex-wife of his current spouse.

In the postcard, both wear party attire, “La Montijo” even wearing a crown and a glass of wine in hand, with smiles drawn on their faces, the two women show how well they coexist, which destroys the rumors that surround the life of Galilee.

He even took the opportunity to dedicate some emotional words to her, showing that there is no type of rivalry between the two and they even celebrate together.

Happy birthday my @paolacarus I adore you .. I already saw myself asiiiiiiiii, was the message that the driver dedicated which is accompanied by various emojis.

Something that notably pleased the admirers of Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, who applauded her great level of maturity, the photograph was shared by the Las Estrellas collaborator herself on her Instagram account.