Colorectal cancer: the poor diet that leads doctors to recommend studies from the age of 45



Consumption of processed meats can increase the risk of colorectal cancer,

Photo: Daisy Anderson / Pexels

Cases of colorectal cancer in adults under 50 years of age have increased. So much so that the American Cancer Society recommends that People begin regular screening tests at the age of 45. In addition, there are several risk factors that can be controlled.

It is estimated that 10.5% of new cases of this colorectal cancer occur in people under 50 years of age. The Journal of the American Medical Association publishes that now there are cases between 20 and 30 years who are diagnosed with this cancer, often in very late stages.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States according to statistics from the National Cancer Institute. There is no one way to completely prevent colorectal cancer. But it has a long natural history of progression and there are tests that can find the disease early when it is easier to treat.

Although the causes of early-onset colorectal enlargement are known, other than age or family history, this type of cancer has several risk factors related to lifestyle that we can control, like diet, weight and exercise.

Diet and the risk of colorectal cancer

Preventive healthy eating

The American Society Against Cancer indicates that following a diet high in fruits, vegetables and whole foods; as well as a low content of red and processed meats could reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

Numerous large-scale studies also suggest that dietary fiber, especially from whole foods, probably reduces the risk of colorectal cancer.

Foods That May Increase Your Risk of Colorectal Cancer

1. Processed meats

Photo: TR Davis / Pexels

Among the detrimental effects of consuming processed meats (such as cold cuts, bacon, ham, and hot dogs) is the increased risk of colorectal cancer. The World Health Organization as a carcinogen to humans. For every 50 gram serving of processed meat consumed per day, the risk of colorectal cancer increases by 18%. In perspective, 50 grams of bacon is about 3.5 slices.

The risk increases with increasing the amount of meat consumed.

2. Red meat

Photo: Design_Miss_C / Pixabay

Consuming red meat (beef, pork, and lamb) has been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies red meat as a Group 2A carcinogen, which is described as “probably carcinogenic to humans,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Harvard Health publishes that a meta-analysis of 29 studies concluded that a high consumption of red meat increases the risk of colon cancer by 28%.

3. Alcohol

Photo: Rawpixelcom / PxHere

Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of several types of cancer, one of which is colorectal cancer. The National Cancer Institute notes that moderate to heavy alcohol consumption is associated with a 1.2 to 1.5 times increased risk of colon and rectal cancer compared to no alcohol consumption.

Recent studies have also High Intake of Sweetened Beverages Linked to Colorectal Cancer in Adults Under 50, although they do not establish a cause. Further investigation is still required in this association.

Limiting red and processed meats, avoiding alcohol, and increasing your intake of fruits and vegetables may help lower your risk of colorectal cancer.

–

It may interest you: