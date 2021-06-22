Colorectal cancer: red meat, increasingly “guilty”, according to science

By now we all know about benefits of following a plant-based diet. Without a doubt, the consequences of the pandemic came as a strong invitation to change our lifestyle and diet. Based on this, numerous scientific references have come to light that relate the consumption of red meat with a greater risk of suffering from chronic and degenerative diseases. Recently new research talks about the link between eating red meat and colorectal cancer, which makes sense with the mounting evidence that in recent years has positioned red meat as a potential carcinogen.

This new study was led by Marios Giannakis, a renowned oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who undertook the task of studying how red meat affects cancer incidence. Although there are some references in this regard, Giannakis and his team identified specific patterns of DNA damage caused by diets rich in red meat, which is one more reference that positions it as a carcinogenic food. The study also talks about the possibility of detecting cancer early and designing new treatments. And in a way it is quite novel since it differs from the previous schemes, because the participants kept a record of their diets without knowing if they would ever have cancer. Whereas previous studies waited until participants were ill to complete a survey.

The researchers’ analysis found a mutation that had never been identified before, but indicated a type of DNA damage called ‘alkylation’. Thus, the mutation was significantly associated with the consumption of processed and unprocessed red meat before the patient’s cancer diagnosis. However, it was not related to the intake of poultry, fish, or other lifestyle factors that were examined. According to the study’s findings, what happens with red meat is that it contains chemicals that can cause alkylation.

Giannakis and his colleagues sequenced DNA data from 900 colorectal cancer patients, which were drawn from a much larger group of 280,000 healthcare workers who participated in year-long studies that included lifestyle surveys. And they discovered that the signatures were strongly associated with the lower part of the intestines leading to the anal canal, which is where research has suggested colon cancer related to red meat occurs primarily. Also, the genes that were most affected by alkylation patterns were the most common drivers of colorectal cancer when they mutated.

As part of Giannakis’s conclusions, he suggests that taken together, the multiple lines of evidence make a compelling case for the relationship between red meat consumption and colorectal cancer risk. However as part of his suggestions, quite contrary to what we would think, he does not suggest that red meat be eliminated entirely. He noted that the mutation could help identify people predisposed to colon cancer, so that doctors can treat it sooner and possibly inform the patient about their chances of recovery. It is worth mentioning that high levels of tumor alkylation damage only in patients who ate, on average, more than 6 ounces of red meat per day, which is the equivalent of two servings.

One more invitation that adds to the growing recommendations of health and medical experts, to encourage us to make sustainable adjustments in diet and lifestyle. Finally, every day the tests that support the immense medicinal benefits of diet. Remember the best kept health secret is based on balance and moderation, with regard to red meat a good recommendation is to bet on the Mediterranean lifestyle and consume it in organic variants, in controlled portions and only on special occasions.

–

It may interest you: