Ruben Paz, who also defended Colorado in the 1980s, believes that ‘Cabezón’ could defend the Argentine club for at least six months

Speaking with an Argentine radio, ‘Rádio FM Secla 106.1’, former Uruguayan player Ruben Paz confessed that he would like to see D’Alessandro play, even for a short time, with the Racing shirt.

The main reason Ruben points to being the driving force behind Cabezón’s performances at the Academy would be the fact that D’Ale is a Racing fan and a frequent visitor, when possible, to the team’s matches at El Cilindro de Avellaneda. It was from there, even, that the Inter midfielder began to admire the former Uruguayan athlete.

Such is Ruben Paz’s desire to make this wish come true that he came to assure that he touched on the matter with D’Ale:

– I’ve been talking to D’Alessandro to play in Racing. It continues in full. I have seen playing very important matches for Inter. He’s very well in his head. I would be delighted if D’Alessandro put on the Racing shirt and fulfilled his childhood dream. Your daddy took you to the Cylinder when he was little. This is a beautiful time to convince you to come and play, even if it’s six months.

In addition to Racing, the Uruguayan now 60 years old defended Peñarol (his forming club), Internacional (where he scored 69 goals in 245 games entitled to Gauchão’s third championship from 1982 to 1984), Racing de Paris, Rampla Juniors , Frontera Rivera Chico and Wanderers de Artigas (all from Uruguay) in addition to the Argentine Godoy Cruz.

