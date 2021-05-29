Colorado Residents Question Not Seeing Their Coronavirus Vaccine Registry Data To Enter $ 1 Million Dollar Sweepstakes



Mass vaccination event with doses of Pfizer in the Coors Field parking lot in Denver, Colorado, last February.

Photo: Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Problems with the online vaccination registration system in the state of Colorado and the apparent insufficiency of data worry residents who want to participate on an equal footing to win one of five $ 1 million prizes after having been fully immunized against the coronavirus.

Governor Jared Polis announced raffles for vaccinated against COVID-19 this Tuesday for – as other states have done – the population competes for the millionaire prize in a kind of lottery

Five drawings of $ 1 million each

In the case of Colorado, there will be five drawings of $ 1 million each, starting on June 4.

Anyone fully vaccinated against the virus by the Tuesday prior to each drawing who is 18 years of age and older can enter the lottery.

However, some residents have already raised the red flag because when trying to find their data in the state data system (https://ciis.state.co.us/public/Application/PublicPortal) they cannot find their file.

In other cases, system users experience problems entering information, according to the CBS4 report.

Colorado Department of Health reacts to public concern about lottery registration

Polis has not reacted directly to this public concern. But, through written statements, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment indicated that it is likely that some people experience problems due to differences between the data provided by the medical provider of the vaccine.

“We are aware that some individuals are having difficulty verifying their immunization information through the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS). Most likely the information reported by the provider does not exactly match what individuals are entering the portal. When a search is made through the portal, the following fields must exactly match those that the provider entered: name, surname, date of birth, gender and cell phone number and / or email. So if someone lists John Smith but their medical provider has Jonathan Smith as the name, this is the one to use to do the search. Additionally, if a supplier made a mistake in the name or has a misprint in the entry, there will not be a match, ”the agency indicated.

The entity called on the people who have entered the portal the same information as the provider but cannot find their data in the system to take additional actions.

“Individuals who submitted their information on the portal and believe they entered it in the same way as the provider did they should contact their provider to make sure the information they added is accurate and confirm how it was reported to CIIS. If that is not possible, they can contact the CIIS Help Desk to verify that they are in the system and / or update their contact information in their CIIS record, ”the office explained.