Colorado Rapids take three points after beating Minnesota United 3-2

05/09/2021 at 06:07 CEST

The Colorado Rapids added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him Minnesota United this sunday in the Dick’s sporting goods park. The Colorado Rapids arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps. For his part, the Minnesota United lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Austin FC and was on a three-game losing streak. With this defeat the Minnesota United was placed in thirteenth position at the end of the match, while the Colorado Rapids is fifth.

The first team to score was the Minnesota team, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Reynoso in minute 18. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Minnesota United, which increased the score through a goal from Dotson at 25 minutes, thus ending the first half with a 0-2 on the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Colorado Rapids, who reduced distances with a goal from Kellyn Acosta in minute 57. The denverian team joined again with a goal of Bassett in the 72nd minute, allowing the 2-2. After a new play, the score of the Colorado Rapids, which came back thanks to the success of Wilson at 82 minutes, ending regulation time with a final score of 3-2.

The technician of the Colorado Rapids, Robin fraser, gave entry to the field to Bassett, Jonathan Lewis Y Moor replacing Namli, Shinyashiki Y Neighborhoods, while on the part of the Minnesota United, Adrian heath replaced Finlay, Agudelo, Ábila Y Kallman for Métanire, Lod, Raitala Y Reynoso.

The referee admonished Kellyn Acosta, blond Y Vines by the Colorado Rapids already Gregus Y Chase gasper by the Minnesota team.

Thanks to this victory, Colorado Rapids manages to ascend to seven points and remains in position to access a playoff spot for the title, while the Minnesota United remains with zero points.

Data sheetColorado Rapids:Yarbrough, Trusty, Wilson, Vines, Rosenberry, Price, Namli (Bassett, min.27), Kellyn Acosta, Barrios (Moor, min.87), Shinyashiki (Jonathan Lewis, min.58) and RubioMinnesota United:Clair, Raitala (Ábila, min.83), Boxall, Chase Gasper, Métanire (Finlay, min.66), Alonso, Trapp, Reynoso (Kallman, min.83), Dotson, Gregus and Lod (Agudelo, min.83)Stadium:Dick’s sporting goods parkGoals:Reynoso (0-1, min. 18), Dotson (0-2, min. 25), Kellyn Acosta (1-2, min. 57), Bassett (2-2, min. 72) and Wilson (3-2 , min. 82)