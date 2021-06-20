Colorado Rapids take three points after beating Cincinnati 0-2

06/20/2021 at 3:44 AM CEST

The Colorado Rapids won the Cincinnati 0-2 during the match held this Sunday at the Nippert Stadium. The Cincinnati He approached the match with the intention of tracing his score in the classification after losing the last game against the New england revolution by a score of 0-1. For his part, Colorado Rapids came from beating 3-0 at FC Dallas in the last match played. After the result obtained, the set of Cincinnati is fourteenth, while the Colorado Rapids he is third after the end of the duel.

The game started in a favorable way for the Denver team, who opened the scoring with a goal from blond in the 21st minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for him Colorado Rapids, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent by means of a goal of Jonathan Lewis at 73 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 0-2.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Cincinnati who entered the game were Hagglund, Locadia, Vazquez, Medunjanin Y Kovacevic replacing Vallecilla, Atanga, Kubo, Castle Y Brenner, while changes in the Colorado Rapids They were Jonathan Lewis, Benezet, Moor Y Mixed, who entered to replace blond, Neighborhoods, Abubakar Y Bassett.

The referee showed six yellow cards, two of them to the Cincinnati (Brenner Y Castle) and four to Colorado Rapids (Kellyn Acosta, Abubakar, Price Y Wilson).

After concluding the game and adding three points the Colorado Rapids they ranked third with 16 points, while Cincinnati ranked fourteenth with four points.

In the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Colorado Rapids As the Cincinnati will play a new game against him Sporting Kansas City and the Chicago Fire respectively.

Data sheetCincinnati:Vermeer, Vallecilla (Hagglund, min.46), Cameron, Castillo (Medunjanin, min.77), Gyau, Cruz, Acosta, Kubo (Vázquez, min.77), Atanga (Locadia, min.63), Brenner (Kovacevic, min.82) and BarrealColorado Rapids:Yarbrough, Wilson, Abubakar (Moor, min.70), Trusty, Rosenberry, Vines, Bassett (Mezquida, min.84), Price, Kellyn Acosta, Rubio (Jonathan Lewis, min.46) and Barrios (Benezet, min.46 )Stadium:Nippert StadiumGoals:Rubio (0-1, min. 21) and Jonathan Lewis (0-2, min. 73)