Notimex –

Hundreds of people demonstrated this Sunday at the Capitol of Denver, Colorado, against the order to stay at the governor’s house, Jared Polis, and restrictions on non-essential businesses to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It was the second protest held this Sunday in entities of United StatesBecause at least 2,500 people demonstrated in the capital of the state of Washington for the same reason.

The protests are in addition to those held this week in different states, which are called by republican leaders in the regions and supported by multiple supporters of the president. Donald trump, who has pressured the governors to economically reopen the states.

Republican Patrick Neville, minority leader of the House of Representatives, attended the rally in Denver. A crowd of cars surrounded the capitol, some carrying banners, others carrying United States and a few more carried blankets from the Trump presidential campaign.

Around 200 people carried signs and flags. Very few wore face masks or followed the recommended physical distance guidelines, Mercury News reported.

Protesters carried banners with phrases like “save our state”, “lift the blockade”, “Colorado free “and” our right to peaceful assembly is protected by the First Amendment, “he reported Colorado Sun.

For his part, the governor’s spokesman said that the participants in the demonstration “only put themselves and others in danger by ignoring the order to stay home.”

“No one wants to reopen the businesses of Colorado more than the governor, but to do so, state residents must stay home as much as possible, except for critical activities, “the statement said.

In the entity, more than 400 people have died from the coronavirus and there are more than 4,400 infections as of this Sunday. The physical distance measures will be in force until April 26.