Colorado massacre: seven killed in shooting at birthday party



Terrible massacre in Colorado

Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE

Six people died early this Sunday during a birthday party in the city of Colorado Springs (Colorado), Y the perpetrator committed suicide, local police reported in a statement.

Police responded to a call warning of the shooting at 12:18 am local time on Sunday (06:18 GMT).

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents found six deceased adults and another wounded man who was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Six people were killed in a shooting at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police say. The suspected shooter is also dead.https: //t.co/PdwUQSJh3X – CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 9, 2021

According to the police, a group of children and adults were celebrating a birthday party when the event occurred.

A man, apparently the boyfriend of one of the victims, drove to the residence, entered and began shooting and then committed suicide.

The children who were at the birthday party were not injured and are now in the custody of other relatives, according to the Police of Colorado springs in your note.

The event took place in a mobile home park, a type of manufactured home in which low-income Americans often live.

According to figures from Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-profit project that follows the violence with firearms in the North American country, so far in 2021 there have been 191 mass shootings, which defines them as those in which at least four people are killed or injured by gunshots of bullets, except for the author of the attack.

Throughout 2020, there were a total of 610 such incidents in the US, up from 417 in 2019, according to that source.

US President Joe Biden has described armed violence in the country as an “international shame” and has called for tougher regulations to restrict the carrying and sale of weapons.

On Saturday alone, a man opened fire in Times Square, one of the most touristy areas in the United States. The balance was two women and a Hispanic girl, injured.

According to the ABC7 channel, which cites police sources, it is about Farrakhan Muhammad, A 31-year-old man who has a criminal record for an assault last year, operates as an illegal seller and during the incident this Saturday tried to shoot his brother, who identified him to the authorities.

The victims of the shooting are a 4-year-old girl from New York, that she was shot in the leg and is progressing favorably after being operated on; a 23-year-old woman from Rhode Island, who was shot in the leg, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was shot in the foot, according to that outlet.

The event took place in broad daylight in the crowded tourist plaza, when between two and four men got into a dispute and one of them started shooting, after which the suspects fled the scene, according to police (NYPD ), which temporarily closed the area until today.