Colorado man arrested on suspicion of voting for Trump on behalf of his missing wife

Barry Morphew, is one of the suspects in the death of his wife, Suzanne, who has been missing since May 10, 2020.

Now, the accusation of submit a fraudulent vote on his behalf in favor of Donald Trump in the last presidential elections in November, according to published court documents.

The defendant affirms before the judge that in the event that his wife had been able to vote, I would have done it for the Republican candidate.

The agents decided to arrest him on May 5th and since then he has been detained.

The authorities know nothing of Suzanne’s whereabouts. The investigation remains open.

But the case managers believe that I would be dead, although their body has not yet been found.