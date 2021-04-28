Colorado Latinos reject Covid-19 vaccine for fear of side effects



The only certainty is that the vaccine does not provide lifelong immunity.

Photo: Welcome Velasco / EFE

Fear of the possible side effects of the covid-19 vaccine and the belief that getting vaccinated does not offer complete or lasting protection are among the main reasons that keep people away. latinos Colorado Department of Vaccines, reveals a poll released Tuesday.

The survey, conducted by the University of Colorado School of Medicine with funding from the charitable organization COVIDCheck Colorado, analyzed responses from nearly 5,000 Hispanic and non-Hispanic participants about “Concerns and barriers” that cause Latinos to be the second group with the lowest percentage of vaccinated in the state.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE), 67% of the state’s whites are already vaccinated, compared to 8.75% of Latinos and 2.5% of African Americans.

Regarding the survey, although language, lack of transportation, or the inconvenience of having to travel to a vaccination site were expected to be the main obstacles, the responses showed that these situations are of little importance to Latinos when taking the decision about getting vaccinated or not.

Conversely, 40% of Hispanics Respondents said they did not get vaccinated because they lacked enough information about the side effects of vaccines, a position shared by 22% of non-Latinos in Colorado.

And the second most frequently cited reason (17.5%) by Hispanics for not getting vaccinated is the belief that “Vaccines don’t work well.”

Having to travel to the vaccination site was mentioned by only 4.1% of respondents and language or lack of transportation were below 2%.

Despite those figures, 9 out of 10 Latinos indicated that they would get vaccinated and only 5 out of 100 would refuse to do so.

“The perspectives on covid-19 are changing rapidly and it is important to keep abreast of the opinions and comments of each community to support vaccination efforts”said Kaakpema Yelpaala, manager of InOn Health, a Denver-based digital health communications company that coordinated the survey’s distribution.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis (Democrat) announced the start of the campaign “Vaccines for all”, which prioritizes vaccinating historically underserved communities. And the city of Denver opened five new vaccination centers in as many African American and Hispanic neighborhoods.

But, according to the survey, those efforts may not be effective in reaching Latinos unless the enrollment process is simplified or canceled, the side effects of vaccines are adequately informed and in Spanish, and vaccines are administered in organizations already known to the community.

