Colorado, home of the 2021 MLB All Star Game



Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998.

Photo: Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Coors Field, the house of Colorado Rockies, It will be the home of the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Atlanta was originally honored to host the mid-season event, but due to the approval of a New Georgia Election Law, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred reacted by withdrawing the headquarters.

Colorado It was chosen for two reasons: it was already in the process of applying to host an All Star Game, and because they also provided MLB with a structured plan to host the event, including hotel details, spaces to be used, and security.

Coors Field in Denver will hold the All-Star Game and its surrounding events, Major League Baseball announced today. MLB opted to move the game out of Atlanta due to voting laws passed in Georgia last month. pic.twitter.com/OA6sYeRnxD – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2021

MLB staff members had already visited Colorado on several occasions with the intention of evaluating the state. In addition, Governor Jared Polis was at all times committed to the cause.

Manfred was pleased to have quickly decided on the new venue for the mid-season events: “Major League Baseball thanks the Rockies, the city of Denver and the state of Colorado for supporting the upcoming All-Star Game. We appreciate your flexibility and enthusiasm for providing a first-class event for our game and for the region.“.

The Colorado Rockies will host the All Star Game for the first time since 1998. They spent 23 years waiting for the opportunity and finally got it.