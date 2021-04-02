Colorado dances to drum beats in front of Clayton Kershaw

The ninth of the Colorado Rockies on the afternoon of this Thursday, he took out the cannons first of all forecast in his match against the Dodgers Los Angeles in the Opening Day of the campaign concerns 2021 in the MLB, who drew their fierce claws before Clayton kershaw, to add another painful victory to the star’s impeccable opening day record.

In the match of the Dodgers in front of Colorado Rockies, held on Thursday at the Coors Field sports arena, before the announcement of the “play ball” for the celebration of the game, things started with more than a fifty percent probability of winning in favor of the Angelenos, I find that it changed its course in just the third episode of the game.

The mountain star of the Dodgers Los Angeles veteran of fourteen seasons in the MLB, Clayton Kershaw held the surprising mark of five wins with only one loss as a pitcher on Opening Days in his career, a mark that enters as modifiable after the ninth of the Rockies put the veteran on notice, hanging a second loss in his opening days stat.

Clayton kershaw He stayed on the mound for five two-thirds innings into the game, where he allowed an unquestionable ten on his arrival on the mound, allowing a surprising five runs in his labor innings of the game, where he also embarrassed a batter. by way of the base on balls, where he left a very high ERA of 7.94 points in his performance.

The decline of Clayton kershaw in his performance, it came in the bottom of the third inning, where batter Garrett Hampson got embarrassed with a bunt to first base, driving Chris Owings into the end zone. In addition, a triple by Johs Fuentes was subsequently produced, who even brought Garrett Hampson to the plate, respectively. Followed after the low entry of the fifth episode, where the Colorado Rockies They carried two more laps to the plate.

The match culminated in an 8-5 scoring score, where the Rockies place their first game won in the Opening Day of the MLB, where the pitcher Chi-Chi González took the victory for the ninth of Colorado, scoring then Clayton kershaw the defeat in his first game of the season by the Dodgers.