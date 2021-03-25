Colorado attacker will continue to be detained

March 25, 2021March 25, 2021

The young man accused of a dozen homicides in a Colorado supermarket appeared this Thursday for the first time before a judge who ordered to continue his detention during the rest of the process.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, listened to Judge Thomas Mulvahill read her rights, to whom she answered a terse “Yes” to indicate that she understood.

Coming from a family of Syrian immigrants, Alissa was charged with the shooting murder of ten people Monday at a business in Boulder, in the western United States.

On the other hand, the defendant’s lawyer asked to delay the next hearing in order to have time to “evaluate the mental health” of her client.

“We cannot begin to assess the nature and depth of Alissa’s mental illness until we have the evidence gathered by the government,” he said.

Some relatives of the accused, whose motives are unknown, assured that it was “Paranoid” and “suffered from mental disorders.”

