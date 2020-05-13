At a press conference, this Wednesday the undersecretary for health promotion and prevention, Hugo López-Gatell presented a map with four colors, which will apply from June 1, this to regulate the return to non-essential activities, as well such as the reopening of public spaces, which goes from the return of Liga MX teams to training, as well as the opening to the fans of soccer stadiums throughout the country.

Currently, nine of the 18 clubs that play the First Division in Mexico, could return to train from June 1, although some like Guadalajara intend to do so on May 25.

In addition to the fact that Liga MX is represented by 14 of the 32 States of the Mexican Republic and half are in areas with a low number of COVID-19 infections, so in relation to what the federal government said this Wednesday, the Sport and economic revival are close to returning.

López-Gatell presented four colors, red that indicates maximum alert, orange as high alert, yellow that means medium risk, while green is low risk.

For this reason, and taking into account the location of the Liga MX teams, in the green sector are the teams from the north, west and lowlands of Mexico, that is, Tigres, Monterrey, Santos, Juárez, Chivas, Atlas, León , Querétaro and Atlético San Luis.

Necaxa is in a yellow area, so its tendency to spread coronavirus is low, while teams like Puebla and Morelia are in orange, with a certain amount of risk and should be more careful.

Those who do not have a good time and must wait, are the teams that are in the center of the country, such as América, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Pachuca and Toluca, as well as Tijuana, who is in Baja California, another state that is in high risk of contagion.

THIS IS THE TEAMS ACCORDING TO TRAFFIC LIGHT:

GREEN

-Chivas

-Atlas

-Lion

-Querétaro

-Atlético San Luis

-Saints

-Tigers

-Monterrey

-Juárez

ORANGE

-Necaxa

YELLOW

-Puebla

-Morelia

RED

-Tijuana

-America

-Blue Cross

-Pumas

-Toluca

-Pachuca

AJ

.