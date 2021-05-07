Color and good humor on the Oscar 2021 carpet – El Sol de México

Among bright colors that ranged from gold to fuchsia, without leaving aside the neutrality of black and white, it was how the red carpet of the Oscars looked, the first in person so far this year in the awards season.

It was a moment of contrasts in which from very early on, celebrities began to describe their finery on social networks, revealing everything from the styling manager to jewelry and accessories.

One of the first was the singer Laura Pausini, who in her first Oscar nomination for the theme Io sì from the film Life before herself, showed her emotion wearing a Valentino hute couture in black that she accompanied with Bvlgari jewelry. The silk design was princess cut strapless, she decided to add a touch of red to the lips to achieve a successful contrast.

Among the best of the star catwalk, the outfit of the Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova stood out, whose performance as Borat’s daughter has earned her a large number of recognitions. The blonde wore a pearl-colored Louis Vuitton dress with beaded inlays and a plunging front neckline with a high-volume hem.

For her part, Viola Davis, nominated for Best Actress for The Mother of the Blues, opted for an Alexander McQueen with suspenders, in white with front slits and a chiffon skirt.

According to experts, the queen of this carpet was actress Regina King, who opened the ceremony with a Louis Vuitton dress in a mermaid silhouette made of sky blue satin and embroidered with pearls. The main feature of the design was the large volume butterfly-shaped sleeves.

El dorado was one of the protagonists of this meeting and both they and they knew how to make the most of this tonality, as did the actress Carey Mulligan, nominated for Best Actress for A promising young woman. The dress stood out for wearing a simple top at the top, revealing the dimensions of the skirt that included a large train. In terms of dimensions and large amounts of fabric, actress Amanda Seyfriend knew how to shine by wearing an Armani Privé tulle dress in red with a strapless neckline that covered the front to the height of the shoulders.

On this occasion the gentlemen decided not to go unnoticed and once again, they made gold their best weapon to achieve their goal, as was the case with Leslie Odom Jr. who wore a total look from the Brioni firm in this tone that included even the shirt. The jewelry and accessories were from Cartier.

The actor and director Colman Domingo was the one who least wanted to be ignored, so he made fuchsia his best ally in a full suit that had mixed comments.

Likewise, director Martin Desmond broke with formality by showing off his sense of humor by wearing an extravagant outfit of yellow pants and a bow of the same color with a black jacket and worn shoes.