Colonialism, memory and death: the countries that refuse to celebrate the birthday of Elizabeth II

Some countries are tired of recognizing Elizabeth II as Head of State and are preparing for this birthday to be the last in which they celebrate the queen.

For the first time in 75 years, the queen Elizabeth II woke up on her birthday without her husband, Philip of Edinburgh. Although this has been a festive date in all Commonwealth dominions thus far, it appears that the panorama is about to change. Not all nations associated with this scheme that links them to the United Kingdom are willing to follow this colonialist tradition. This is the reason.

What is colonialism?

Photo: Getty Images

Western colonialism is understood to be a historical and social process in which the European powers conquered, they massacred and denigrated the original settlers in favor of dominating territories in the world.

Whether it was for the religious or political path —Which are generally linked— Spain, Portugal, Germany, Holland and the United Kingdom were in charge of orchestrating colonization campaigns overseas from the 16th century on.

Under the guise of undertaking voyages of exploration, the European powers largely wiped out the ways of life and existing social schemes in Latin America, the Far East, various regions of Africa and Oceania. The wars of conquest claimed the lives of billions of original inhabitants, taking with them their worldview, cultural practices and millenary knowledge.

We suggest: The history of the Selk’nam, the people that were exterminated by the American ‘hunters of Indians’

Why do some countries no longer want to celebrate Elizabeth II’s birthday?

Photo: Getty Images

Beyond show business, the remaining crowns in the world represent a past oppression by the powers to their dominions. In the same way, the fact that this type of monarchical figures persist reinforces the values ​​of western supremacy, what they subjugate other cultures beyond the western framing.

With regard to Commonwealth countries that no longer want to celebrate Elizabeth II’s birthday, the argument is strong: it would not only be renunciate these archaic dynamics of the cult of a power figure, but to vindicate its remaining original inhabitants, suffered from institutional violence for centuries.

Beyond the diplomatic acts in which the queen herself has publicly apologized for the historical exploitation, countries like New Zealand have decided resignify these celebrations. Instead of celebrating the Elizabeth II birthday, have decided celebrate the Matariki, the maori new year, as of 2022.

An even more radical proposal is about to see the light in Barbados: Headed by the current Governor General, Sandra Mason, who in September 2020 declared that the time had come to “completely leave the colonial past behind”, the Caribbean island will abandon the constitutional monarchy and with it, will stop recognize the figure of Elizabeth II as the Head of State and therefore to celebrate her birthday.

The measure will take effect from November 2021, at which time it will transition to a independent republic of the Commonwealth, a first step to redefine a colonial past that does not represent the nation’s ambitions for the future.

It is likely that, based on these social movements and the new questions about the crowns that survive in the XXI century, the fossils of European monarchies begin to falter.

Keep reading:

INAH denounces auction of Mayan, Teotihuacan and Aztec archaeological pieces in Paris

Aruká Juma, the last man of the Juma indigenous people of the Amazon, dies