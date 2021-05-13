Colonial resumes its activity after the cyberattack

15 minutes. Colonial, the company that operates the largest network of pipelines in the United States, announced on Wednesday the resumption of its operations after the cyberattack suffered last Friday.

Operations for the company, which supplies 45% of the US east coast market, resumed at 2100 GMT.

Despite this measure, Colonial reported in a statement that it will take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.

For this reason, it warned that some markets to which it offers services may suffer or continue to suffer interruptions during the initial period.

Even so, he assured that he will try to move gasoline, diesel and jet fuel “as safely as possible.” In fact, it will continue to do so until the return to normality.

Thus, he emphasized that he will prioritize safety, and therefore will carry out evaluations of this type in the pipeline network for a period of time.

The network transports a day up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from the refineries of the Gulf of Mexico to the south and east of the US.

Colonial received a cyberattack using the form of “ransomware”, a program that blocks access to information in exchange for payment of a reward to free it, by the Darkside hackers group, according to the FBI.

Supply shortage

The shortage of supplies it worsened this Wednesday in the US due to the interruption of Colonial’s activities and consumer panic broke out.

The media showed long lines of vehicles at service stations in many areas of the country.

According to the specialized portal GasBuddy, this Wednesday there were fuel shortages at gas stations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky and even the District of Columbia, where is Washington DC, among others.

Minutes before Colonial’s announcement, US President Joe Biden said he expected “good news” in the next 24 hours. He also predicted that the situation would be “under control” again.

The Washington Post newspaper revealed that Colonial had no plan to pay a ransom and that it was working with a cybersecurity firm to restore data from its backup systems.