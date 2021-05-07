Colonial Real Estate and two more stocks that have overcome resistance this Friday

For the next sessions we could end up seeing an extension of the gains up to the level of 9,300 points

Technical analysis

STOCK TRENDING UPDATE

Colonial Real Estate it is piercing the resistance of 8.72 euros. Attentive to the end of the lateral movement of the last months and to a change in trend that could make us think about a dwarf extension of the gains to the level of 9.55 euros.

ArcelorMittal ends the week beating the resistance of 26 euros. The value puts an end to the lateral movement of the last weeks and it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of the gains to the level of 30 euros.

Strong increases of 10.86% in Gestamp that manages to overcome the resistance of 4.42 euros and pierce the annual highs of the month of March. At the close, it has not been able to with these prices, although it is a value to take into account in the next few days.