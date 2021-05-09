Colonial Pipeline suspended its operations due to cyberattack of unknown scope

15 minutes. Colonial Pipeline, the largest pipeline network in the United States (US), had to suspend its operations due to a cyberattack, the author and scope of which are still unknown, the company said in a statement.

The company interrupted its operations in the 8,850 kilometers of oil pipelines it manages and that they are essential to supply the large population centers in the east and south of the country.

The company transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day. It does so from the refineries of the Gulf of Mexico to the large cities of the southern and eastern US.

Its importance is vital for the east coast of the country. Colonial Pipeline is responsible for 45% of the transportation of fuels in that area, according to its website.

In a statement late Friday, Colonial Pipeline said it had detected a cyberattack earlier that day and decided to disrupt operations across its entire pipeline network. This, to avoid further damage to your computer systems.

The company contacted a cybersecurity company that is investigating what happened. What’s more, alerted the security forces of the federal government.

The company has not provided details on how long the pipelines will be closed.

The last time Colonial Pipeline had to interrupt its fuel transportation lines was during Hurricane Harvey., which hit the Gulf of Mexico in 2017.

No economic effects

Back then, gasoline prices rose to their highest in 5 years. The diesel ones reached their maximum in 4 years.

So far, the impact on fuel prices has been minimal. There was an increase of only 1% in the value of gasoline and diesel in the futures markets.

The pandemic has reduced fuel use. Mainly, due to a decrease in transport, so the impact of the cyberattack on prices could be minimal.

In Washington security circles, there has long been concern that enemies, such as China and Russia, may use cyberattacks against basic infrastructures for the country’s operation, such as the electricity grid or pipelines.

In the next few days, President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order aimed at increasing cybersecurity in infrastructures critical to the US economy.

That order could include increased security requirements for companies that provide services to the federal government, according to The New York Times.