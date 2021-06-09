Colonial Pipeline boss ‘regrets’ cyber attack

06/09/2021 at 8:48 AM CEST

The Colonial Pipeline boss apologized after a cyberattack shut down the US pipeline last month, causing a major disruption. Joseph Blount said: “We are deeply sorry for the impact this attack had.” Blount also told senators that the decision to pay a $ 4.4 million ransom to hackers in Bitcoin was the “most difficult decision” of his career.

Since then, the United States has recovered 63.7 of Bitcoin , for a value of 2.3 million dollars. Colonial Pipeline’s president and CEO told the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee that he was also “encouraged by the resistance of our country and our company.”

The cyber criminal gang DarkSide, which according to US authorities operates from Eastern Europe and possibly Russia, it infiltrated the pipeline last month. It carries 45% of the east coast’s supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, says Colonial Pipeline.