Colonial Pipeline boss confirms ransom payment

05/21/2021 at 8:40 AM CEST

Colonial Pipeline has confirmed that it paid a ransom of 4.4 million dollars to the criminal gang Cybernetics responsible for disconnecting the US pipeline. His boss told the Wall Street Journal he authorized the payment on May 7 due to uncertainty about how long the shutdown would continue.

“I know it is a very controversial decision,” said Joseph Blount in his first interview since the attack. 5,500-mile (8,900 km) pipeline carries 2.5 million barrels per day. According to the firm, it carries 45% of the supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel on the east coast.

The CEO, Mr. Blount, told the newspaper that the company decided to pay the ransom after discussing with experts who had previously dealt with DarkSide, the criminal organization behind the attack. The US government has recommended in the past that companies not pay criminals for ransomware attacks, in case they invite more attacks in the future.