Colonial offers a repurchase of its bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024

Last October 2020, Inmobiliaria Colonial already successfully carried out a bond placement of 500 million euros. The bond issue was structured for 8 years, with a 1.35% coupon and maturity in October 2028. Demand exceeded supply by up to three times. This issue was used in part to buy back 300 million euros of the issues due in 2023 and 2024.

The Catalan Socimi has communicated its intention to buy back all the remaining amount of the first, without proration, and an amount yet to be determined for the second.

Reissue

Colonial also intends to issue, under the program called ‘Euro Medium Term Note’ (EMTN), bonds denominated in euros with a fixed interest rate subject to market conditions of € 500 million.

At the end of last March 2021, the group had a net debt of 4,315 million euros and liquidity of 2,406 million euros between cash and undrawn credit lines. 93% of the group’s disposed debt is made up of issues in the bond market, while the rest is formalized with financial institutions and only 6% has a mortgage guarantee.

83% of the group’s debt matures from 2023 and 64% from 2025, of which 2,945 million correspond to Colonial and 1,736 million to its French subsidiary Société Foncire Lyonnaise (SFL). Colonial’s loan-to-value ratio, which represents the indebtedness of an asset in relation to its real and current value, stands at 34.9%, 112 basis points lower than that of the same period of the previous year.

Colonial has a credit rating of BBB + according to the S&P Rating and Baa2, by Moody’s, both with a stable outlook, which places it as the real estate agency with the best historical rating in the Spanish sector and among the best valued in Europe.

Colonial and SFL have gone on various occasions in recent years to the debt markets with issues in which the demand has widely exceeded the supply, allowing a constant improvement of the quality of their debt and ensuring their long-term financing, in the better maturity terms and rates.