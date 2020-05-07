Colonial Real Estate refuses to give up the throne of best socimi of the Ibex Since it touched the lows of the year on March 20, its shares have appreciated 35%, more than double that Merlin Properties, his main opponent, who hit his lows a session later (on March 23) and has added 14% since then.

Both companies have a very similar business, based on the rental of offices, shopping centers and logistics spaces. However, one of the reasons Merlin may be behaving worse is his recent entry into the Operation Charmartín after buying 14.5% of the company Distrito Castellana Norte for 410 million euros. As XTB analyst Joaquín Robles points out: “As this is a real estate operation, an economic slowdown could delay it.”

The difference is also noticeable in the records for the year as a whole. Despite both stocks registering double-digit red numbers, Colonial’s drop is 26%, while Merlin Properties plummets 40%. This Wednesday their titles closed at 8.20 euros and 7.60 euros, respectively. The best performance of Pere Viñolas’s company comes from afar and was confirmed in January, when it became the largest socimi in the Spanish market by market capitalization.

Despite the fact that both companies are recovering, little by little, from the sharp falls suffered by the Covid crisis, Robles warns that the crisis has not been overcome And your accounts may be affected by lower billing. “In the event that the economic outlook continues to worsen in the coming months, in addition to the depreciation that the assets of both socimis may suffer, the occupancy rate could fall, which would generate lower potential income,” he points out.

Bank of America It has published this Thursday a report in which it also warns of the risks that both companies run. Colonial has lowered its valuation to ‘underweight’ with a target price of 7.50 euros per share, while with Merlin it also advises ‘underweight’ (a rating it already had before), but has lowered its titles to 7 euros from the previous 7.30 euros.

On Merlin it observes a disadvantage because the Covid will hinder the performance of shopping malls in the short term (forecasting a 24% drop in revenues), hurt by its reopening scheduled for mid-June, when they will only be able to fill 50% of capacity.

Regarding Colonial, he explains that his office buildings are located mainly in the center of large cities such as Madrid, Barcelona or Paris, so they should better resist the drop in demand for offices. However, it has pending the renewal of 46% of the leases in Spain. “Investors should expect lower release margins and a slowdown in rental growth,” says the American firm.

COLONIAL TAKES THE CONTRARY TO BARCLAYS

Colonial has insisted on opposing Barclays. In mid-April, the London firm chose Merlin Properties as your favorite Ibex socimi, changing its recommendation from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’ and giving it a target price of 10 euros. He reduced Colonial from ‘buy’ to ‘sell’ and set the price of its shares at 8 euros.

“The impact of Covid-19 will be felt in the growth of the rental market, which used to be the engine of Colonial’s growth, as occupancy gains and reversal potential are limited,” the Barclays report noted.

To know how much damage the coronavirus has caused to your accounts, you will have to wait until next week, when they present their results for the first quarter. The first will be Colonial, which confesses to the market next May 13. Merlin Properties’ turn will come a day later. It will be a first test to find out how the pandemic is affecting them, since the worst part is expected to be reflected in the accounts for the second quarter.

With the aim of reinforcing its liquidity and facing the crisis, Colonial has signed a 200 million sustainable loan with four financial entities (BBVA, BNP Paribas, Natixis and CaixaBank). In this way, it supports its available cash, which amounts to 1,900 million if the undrawn lines of credit are added.

For its part, the socimi led by Ismael Clemente decided suspend payment of the dividend Complementary, for which he planned to distribute 0.32 euros per share. It also analyzed its investment plan and decided to “temporarily” limit the execution of some projects that it already has underway and whose rent is committed.

.